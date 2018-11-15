TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Modesto woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly home invasion in Turlock.

Officers say 35-year-old Jennifer Smith was one of several suspects that forced their way into a home on Starr Avenue, off Geer Road, on Nov. 3 The suspects stole the homeowner’s cell phone and assaulted him.

The victim – whose name has not been released – was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries eight days later.

Detectives interviewed several people on Tuesday and eventually arrested Smith. She is now facing charges of suspicion of murder.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Turlock police.