SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Smoke from the Camp Fire is expected to stick around in the Sacramento Valley through the weekend, leaving many people looking toward the mountains to escape the poor air quality.

For people seeking the first taste of winter, you’re in luck. Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows, Northstar, and Heavenly Ski Resorts all open on Friday.

The resorts have been making snow and preparing the slopes all week.

Glenda Purvis is from Colfax and went up to Donner Lake last weekend.

“It was actually a lot nicer than here,” Purvis said. “And there is still a little layer of smoke, but nothing like this!”

If you’re looking for fun around the lake, check out Emerald Bay State Park for scenic views and hiking.

A shift in the wind this weekend means some places in lower elevations such as Sutter Creek might be okay. There you can go wine tasting, antique shopping, or head to an art gallery.

With school out for Thanksgiving Break, some people are grabbing their little ones for a spontaneous trip.

CBS13’s Dave Bender recommends looking for places above 3500 ft in elevation for trips.

Here are a few ideas:

Alpine Meadows

Baxter

Bear Valley

Emerald Bay State Park

Visit the lake, or go on a hike

Foresthill

Head to the Flea Market at Sierra Vista Community Center on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Or check out the Foresthill Thankful 5k Run Saturday at 8 a.m.

Donner Lake

Heavenly Ski Resort

Northstar

South Lake Tahoe

Check out the Valhalla Holiday Faire – November 16-18

Squaw Valley

Truckee