AUBURN (CBS13) – The Mountain Mandarin Festival will go on, as scheduled, despite Air Quality concerns.

Festival organizers posted on the website:

“ATTENTION! The 25th Annual Mountain Mandarin Festival is not canceled. The Air Quality is predicted to be safe by the event.”

The Air Quality Index in Auburn as of 8 am Friday is 61, which is considered Moderate.

The 2018 Mandarin Festival runs 11 am-5 pm on Friday, 9 am-5 pm on Saturday, and 10 am-4 pm on Sunday.

There is a 5k scheduled for Sunday. The website doesn’t indicate if the run is canceled or not.