PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the Camp Fire burning in Butte County:

7:03 a.m.

New numbers just in from Cal Fire Friday morning shows continued progress on fighting the deadly Camp Fire.

The blaze did grow by another one-thousand acres overnight, to 142,000.

Containment also went up from 40 to 45 percent.

New drone video shows the total devastation of the town of Paradise from the Camp Fire. Entire neighborhoods burned to the ground.

The number of people missing more than doubled to over 600 as the death toll also climbed on Thursday.

Despite the grim update — cooler weather is helping fire crews gain ground on the fire.