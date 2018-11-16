DAVIS (CBS13) — With all the death and destruction coming out of the Camp Fire, there are still many stories of hope and reunions. One story came from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine when a cat, who burned all four of his paws, was reunited with his owner.

Earlier this week, veterinary staff and students went to the Camp Fire to help care for animals affected by the blaze.

RELATED: UC Davis Veterinary Students Help Animals Hurt In Camp Fire

On Monday 23 cats were delivered to the teaching hospital from Butte County. One of those cats was Mayson, a tabby who was just adopted two weeks ago by Laci Ping and her husband Curtis Mullins.

Ping said Mayson slipped through a carrier when an explosion startled him during the Camp Fire evacuation.

ALSO: Are Your Pets Overwhelmed By The Smoke? Unhealthy Air Quality Affects Them, Too

Mayson and Ping had an emotional reunion Friday at the teaching hospital, but Mayson will have to stay another week due to burns he sustained on all four paws.

Ping was able to find Mayson in a Facebook album of the lost cats that has been shared almost 65,000 times.

If you or someone you know is missing a cat from the Camp Fire, check out the Facebook album here.