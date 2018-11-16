DAVIS (CBS13) – With air quality expected to continue to be poor into Saturday, the annual Causeway Classic football game has been moved to Reno.

The game between UC Davis and Sacramento State was scheduled to take place at Aggie Stadium on Saturday. It will now be held at Mackay Stadium at the University of Nevada, Reno at noon on the same day.

“The game is being relocated to prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes from both schools,” wrote Intercollegiate Athletics officials in a statement on Friday.

School officials say existing tickets will be honored at UNR.

Both UC Davis and Sacramento State’s campuses were closed for several days this week due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.