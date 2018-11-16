SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The destruction and devastation from the Camp Fire is now leading to “help wanted” ads on job websites. The fire zone may be off-limits to the general public right now, but crews are starting to staff up in anticipation of what’s to come.

It’s the new Camp Fire disaster job market.

The website Indeed.com shows advertisements for a wide range of new needs. One listing reads, “hotline workers for pets –due to Camp Fire.” The job posting reads “looking for compassionate individuals”

Other job postings are for general laborers, temporary building inspectors, and fire cleanup crews. The ad reads, “fire cleanup will happen soon and we will need manpower.”

“There is such a big multitude of different jobs,” said Michael Moniz California Labor Force Vice President of Sales.

Moniz is seeking to fill 200 temporary positions for staffing Camp Fire work for which his company, California Labor Force, expects to get hired.

“We look for locals,” Moniz said. “I want the locals.”

Those burned out of their full-time work in Paradise could become temporary employees to clear out and clean up the fire aftermath.

Moniz has worked in disaster response for more than a decade. He calls it an emotional experience.

“A homeowner, a property management company will come up to you and say ‘this is all I had,’ and just breaks down to you, and when that happens you’re only human,” Moniz said.

Moniz says his workers will fill needs upon request for government agencies, and private construction and restoration companies.

“And we’re here on one aspect and one aspect only, to get the job done,” Moniz said.

Amidst the Camp Fire’s devastating loss of life, and the long list of missing, hiring for the work to rebuild is already underway.