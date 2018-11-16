CAMP FIRE UPDATE:Watch - Cal Fire Gives Update On Camp Fire
Filed Under:Alaska, Heroin, Opioids
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A bowling ball-sized package of heroin was mailed to Alaska disguised as Christmas boxes, U.S. prosecutors said.

Don Frye Sr., 53, accepted the package containing more than 16 pounds (7.26 kilograms) of heroin, resulting in drug charges against him, prosecutors said.

Federal authorities on Nov. 6 intercepted a package sent by mail from “David Johnson” in California to “Robert Johnson” in Anchorage, prosecutors said. The package weighed 27 pounds (12.25 kilograms) and cost $168.95 in postage.

A narcotics-detecting dog indicated there were drugs in the parcel. Investigators with a search warrant opened the package and found two Christmas-themed cardboard boxes containing a total of 7,639 grams of heroin.

On Nov. 7, law enforcement officers conducted a “controlled delivery” of the package to the home listed on the package.

When officers determined the package had been opened, they converged on the home.

Frye was the only one in the home, prosecutors said. He was found with a torn plastic baggie, a glass pipe and a knife.

A conviction would mean a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. A conviction on the more serious charge- possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute -could bring a term of up to life in prison and a $10 million fine, prosecutors said.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s