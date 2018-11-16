Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

REDDING (CBS13) — Two people are dead after crashing their plane in Redding Thursday night.

Clay Abajian and Dick Tak died in the crash shortly after taking off from Redding in a Fixed Wing Single-Engine plane around 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration incident report, the plane collided with terrain due to unknown circumstances.

Abajian worked at Sacramento State as nursing faculty, according to tweets from Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen.

I’m sorry. Correction to my earlier tweet. We have just learned that Clay Abajian was volunteering and helping with an Angel Flight, care flights for patients, when his plane crashed and he passed away. He will be deeply missed. https://t.co/dMbIfk95P6 — Robert S. Nelsen (@PrezNelsen) November 17, 2018

Nelsen said Abajian was volunteering with an Angel Flight when the plane crashed.

A vigil was held for the victims at Faith Episcopal Church in Cameron Park Friday night.

Details about a funeral service are still pending, according to the church.