BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers are mourning the death of a Shasta County Sheriff K9 killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Inside the Camp Fire evacuation zone, sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a double homicide suspect after a high-speed chase late Thursday morning. Authorities got a report of a suspicious man living in a car in the Yankee Hill area, south of Paradise.

He turned out to be a wanted parole. But when they ordered him to get out, he took off on Highway 70.

It ended with deputies fatally shooting the 48-year-old man. Shasta County Sheriff’s Department K9 Bandit was caught in the line of fire and also died in the shooting.

Officers across the region paid tribute to Bandit, including with a procession of police cars driving down eastbound Highway 50 towards Rancho Cordova.

The suspect’s name has not been released. His pit bull was also killed in the incident.