Filed Under:Homicide, North Highlands
source: Sacramento Sheriff's Office

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for cell phone video of a deadly shooting in North Highlands.

Deputies said 27-year-old Teon Finney was shot and killed on Harrison Street on Oct. 18.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in October when they found Finney with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. A citizen was performing CPR on him until deputies took over, but he was pronounced dead by responding fire department personnel.

vlcsnap 2018 11 16 21h58m37s559 Sacramento Sheriff Seeking Cell Phone Video Of October Homicide

source: Sacramento Sheriff’s Office

Detectives have learned there is possibly a cell phone video that shows Finney being shot and killed. The sheriff’s department is offering a reward for the video and said owners of the video can remain anonymous.

