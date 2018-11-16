SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for cell phone video of a deadly shooting in North Highlands.

Deputies said 27-year-old Teon Finney was shot and killed on Harrison Street on Oct. 18.

News Release: Homicide detectives seek assistance from the community. pic.twitter.com/mJ7tAP2aeO — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) November 16, 2018

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in October when they found Finney with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. A citizen was performing CPR on him until deputies took over, but he was pronounced dead by responding fire department personnel.

Detectives have learned there is possibly a cell phone video that shows Finney being shot and killed. The sheriff’s department is offering a reward for the video and said owners of the video can remain anonymous.