Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man was killed and several other people injured in a head-on crash in Stockton late Thursday night.

The scene was near Eight Mile Road and Stony Gorge Drive.

Stockton police say officers responded a little before 11:30 p.m. and found that one of the cars involved had flipped over several times. A man was driving the car; he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say. A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital.

Several other people in the other car involved were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash.

The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.

