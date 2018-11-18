MAGALIA, Calif (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol personnel deployed to the Camp Fire in Magalia stopped a Ford Explorer in the evacuation area for speeding over the weekend. The driver claimed to be a member of the media and presented suspicious credentials and claimed to be photographing the area, but didn’t have any cameras.

Camp Fire Searchers Race To Find Remains As Rains Close In

CHP says the vehicle was impounded and the driver was cited for being in an evacuated area. Several area law enforcement agencies continue to patrol the evacuation area of the Camp Fire to prevent looting and to assist crews who are racing to find human remains before they could be washed away by upcoming rains.

The Camp Fire has claimed 77 lives and had burned more than 150,000 acres by Sunday Night. CAL FIRE says the fire is over 65% contained. Over 990 people were still missing, with over 46,000 people evacuated from their homes.

WATCH: Emotional Reunion Between Cat And Owner Separated During Camp Fire