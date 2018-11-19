Comments
A christmas ball on a christmas treen behind christmas lights
Happy holidays! With the holiday season upon us, here is a list of tree lightings and holiday festivities from around Northern California. Don’t see your town’s tree lighting on this list? Please email in the information to web@cbs13.com.
While you’re planning your holiday activities, don’t forget to tune in starting Dec. 7 for the 12 Daves of Christmas. On the 12 weekdays leading up to Christmas day, Dave Bender will be checking out local neighborhoods’ best light displays.
Check out last year’s 12 Daves of Christmas here!
Nov. 21
- Old Sacramento Tree Lighting Ceremony
Old Sacramento Waterfront District
6 p.m.
Nov. 23
- Copperopolis Christmas Tree Lighting
Copperopolis Town Square 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis
All day
- Grass Valley Cornish Christmas
Downtown Grass Valley on Mill Street and Main Street
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Jackson Christmas Delights
Main Street, Jackson
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Placerville Festival of Lights
376 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667
5:30 p.m.
- Sonora Christmas Parade
Downtown Sonora, 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Nov. 24
- Angels Camp Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade & Wine Hop
Historic Downtown Angels Camp. South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(wine hop is $10 per person)
- Riverbank 50th Annual Christmas Parade & Craft Fair
6702 3rd Street Riverbank, CA 95367
12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tree Lighting is at 7:30 p.m.
- Vacaville Merriment on Main
Downtown Vacaville
4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Vallejo Christmas Tree Lighting
Children’s Wonderland 360 Glenn St, Vallejo, CA 94590
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Nov. 25
- Cordova Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Tree lighting at 7)
Nov. 29
- Davis 37th Annual Candlelight Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting
Downtown Davis
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Ripon Christmas Tree Lighting
Veterans Park
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting
Downtown Vernon Street Town Square
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Nov. 30
- Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting
905 Leidesdorff St, Folsom, CA 95630
6 p.m. – 9p.m.
- Manteca Christmas in the Park
Library Park
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Truckee Tree Lighting
Downtown Truckee
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- West Sacramento Winter Wonderland
Civic Center 1110 West Capitol Ave West Sacramento CA, 95691
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Dec. 1
- Amador City Calico Christmas Open House
Amador City
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Cameron Park 2nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Dr., Cameron Park
4 p.m.
- Ceres Christmas Festival and Grand Opening of Christmas Tree Lane
Smyrna Park, Ceres CA
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
(activities are $1 per child, per activity)
- El Dorado Hills Christmas Tree Lighting
El Dorado Hills Town Center
4 p.m. – 8p.m.
- Fair Oaks Holiday Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees
Plaza Park 7003 Park Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Lathrop Christmas Tree Lighting
Lathrop Community Center
6 p.m.
- Lodi 27th Annual Festival of Trees
11793 N Micke Grove Road Lodi, California
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Loomis Tree Lighting
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Loyalton Christmas Tree Lighting
Loyalton Christmas Tree
5 p.m.
- Marysville Christmas Parade
Historic Downtown Marysville
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Modesto Celebration of Lights Downtown Extravaganza
Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth Street, Modesto
5:30 p.m.
- Oakdale’s 10th Annual Old Fashion Downtown Christmas
Downtown Oakdale
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Rocklin Tree Lighting
Quarry Park
- Stockton Tree Lighting Ceremony
Weber Point Events Center: 221 N. Center Street
4 p.m.
- Tracy Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
10th Street & Central Avenue Tracy, CA
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Winters Tractor Parade and Tree Lighting
Main Stree Winters
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 6
- Arden-Arcade Holiday in the Park
Arden Park
6 p.m.
Dec. 7
- Benicia Holiday Tree Lighting, Carolers, and Open House
First Street, Benicia
6 p.m.
- Live Oak Small Town Holiday Celebration
Historic Downtown Broadway Street
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Murphy’s Open House And Parade
Historic Downtown Murphys
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Portola Light Parade and Tree Lighting
Downtown Portola
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Turlock Christmas Parade
Historic Main Street Turlock, beginning at the canal
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Twain Harte Christmas Parade
Downtown Twain Harte
- Wheatland Tree Lighting and Street Fair
400 Front Street, Wheatland, California 95692, California
5 p.m.
Dec. 8
- Colfax Winterfest & Tree Lighting
Downtown Colfax: 99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Third Annual Rio Linda/Elverta Christmas Light Parade
Historic Downtown Rio Linda
6 p.m.
- Woodland Holiday Parade
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Yuba City Christmas Stroll
Downtown Plumas Street
2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Dec. 9
- Greenville Festival of Trees
Indian Valley Community Center, 209 Crescent Street
6 p.m.
- Nevada City Victorian Christmas
Nevada City
1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Dec. 10
- Chester Community Tree Lighting
Chester Library
5:30 p.m.
- Quincy Main Street Sparkle
County Courthouse, Main Street Quincy
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Dec. 15
- Sutter Creek Parade of Lights
Historic Sutter Main Street
6 p.m.