Happy holidays! With the holiday season upon us, here is a list of tree lightings and holiday festivities from around Northern California. Don’t see your town’s tree lighting on this list? Please email in the information to web@cbs13.com.

While you’re planning your holiday activities, don’t forget to tune in starting Dec. 7 for the 12 Daves of Christmas. On the 12 weekdays leading up to Christmas day, Dave Bender will be checking out local neighborhoods’ best light displays.

Nov. 21

Old Sacramento Tree Lighting Ceremony

Old Sacramento Waterfront District

6 p.m.

Nov. 23

Copperopolis Christmas Tree Lighting

Copperopolis Town Square 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis

All day

Grass Valley Cornish Christmas

Downtown Grass Valley on Mill Street and Main Street

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Jackson Christmas Delights

Main Street, Jackson

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Placerville Festival of Lights

376 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667

5:30 p.m.

Sonora Christmas Parade

Downtown Sonora, 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 24

Angels Camp Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade & Wine Hop

Historic Downtown Angels Camp. South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(wine hop is $10 per person)

Riverbank 50th Annual Christmas Parade & Craft Fair

6702 3rd Street Riverbank, CA 95367

12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tree Lighting is at 7:30 p.m.

Vacaville Merriment on Main

Downtown Vacaville

4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Vallejo Christmas Tree Lighting

Children’s Wonderland 360 Glenn St, Vallejo, CA 94590

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 25

Cordova Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Tree lighting at 7)

Nov. 29

Davis 37th Annual Candlelight Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting

Downtown Davis

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ripon Christmas Tree Lighting

Veterans Park

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting

Downtown Vernon Street Town Square

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 30

Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting

905 Leidesdorff St, Folsom, CA 95630

6 p.m. – 9p.m.

Manteca Christmas in the Park

Library Park

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Truckee Tree Lighting

Downtown Truckee

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

West Sacramento Winter Wonderland

Civic Center 1110 West Capitol Ave West Sacramento CA, 95691

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 1

Amador City Calico Christmas Open House

Amador City

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cameron Park 2nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Dr., Cameron Park

4 p.m.

Ceres Christmas Festival and Grand Opening of Christmas Tree Lane

Smyrna Park, Ceres CA

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

(activities are $1 per child, per activity)

El Dorado Hills Christmas Tree Lighting

El Dorado Hills Town Center

4 p.m. – 8p.m.

Fair Oaks Holiday Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees

Plaza Park 7003 Park Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Lathrop Christmas Tree Lighting

Lathrop Community Center

6 p.m.

Lodi 27th Annual Festival of Trees

11793 N Micke Grove Road Lodi, California

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loomis Tree Lighting

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loyalton Christmas Tree Lighting

Loyalton Christmas Tree

5 p.m.

Marysville Christmas Parade

Historic Downtown Marysville

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Modesto Celebration of Lights Downtown Extravaganza

Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth Street, Modesto

5:30 p.m.

Oakdale's 10th Annual Old Fashion Downtown Christmas

Downtown Oakdale

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Rocklin Tree Lighting

Quarry Park

Stockton Tree Lighting Ceremony

Weber Point Events Center: 221 N. Center Street

4 p.m.

Tracy Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

10th Street & Central Avenue Tracy, CA

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Winters Tractor Parade and Tree Lighting

Main Stree Winters

7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6

Arden-Arcade Holiday in the Park

Arden Park

6 p.m.

Dec. 7

Benicia Holiday Tree Lighting, Carolers, and Open House

First Street, Benicia

6 p.m.

Live Oak Small Town Holiday Celebration

Historic Downtown Broadway Street

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Murphy's Open House And Parade

Historic Downtown Murphys

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Portola Light Parade and Tree Lighting

Downtown Portola

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Turlock Christmas Parade

Historic Main Street Turlock, beginning at the canal

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Twain Harte Christmas Parade

Downtown Twain Harte

Wheatland Tree Lighting and Street Fair

400 Front Street, Wheatland, California 95692, California

5 p.m.

Dec. 8

Colfax Winterfest & Tree Lighting

Downtown Colfax: 99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Third Annual Rio Linda/Elverta Christmas Light Parade

Historic Downtown Rio Linda

6 p.m.

Woodland Holiday Parade

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Yuba City Christmas Stroll

Downtown Plumas Street

2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 9

Greenville Festival of Trees

Indian Valley Community Center, 209 Crescent Street

6 p.m.

Nevada City Victorian Christmas

Nevada City

1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 10

Chester Community Tree Lighting

Chester Library

5:30 p.m.

Quincy Main Street Sparkle

County Courthouse, Main Street Quincy

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 15