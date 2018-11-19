If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, there are several upcoming shows in Sacramento to be aware of.
From legendary 70s rockers to a modern violinist, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week and beyond.
An Evening With Fleetwood Mac
Legendary British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, whose albums have sold over 100 million copies worldwide, are coming to the Golden 1 Center on their North American tour. The current members are Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.
When: Friday, November 23, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Golden 1 Center, 500 David J Stern Walk
Price: $65-$229
Lindsey Stirling: The Wanderland Tour
Violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling, a YouTube star with over 10 million subscribers and 2 billion total views, is also coming to downtown Sacramento next weekend. She covers music in a wide variety of styles, from classical to rock, while her original music is usually classified as EDM.
When: Saturday, November 24, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Golden 1 Center, 500 David J Stern Walk
Price: $34
The Dan Band: Holiday Show!
This holiday-themed comedic musical show is scheduled for the week after next, but this week tickets for it are on sale for a third off their regular price.
The all-male covers group performs modified versions of songs originally sung by women, like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Genie in a Bottle.” The band has appeared in movies like “Old School” and “The Hangover.”
When:
Saturday, December 1, 7 p.m.
Where: Ace of Spades, 1417 R St., Central Sacramento
Price: $20 (32 percent discount off regular price)
