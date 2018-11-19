CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men have been arrested after authorities said they burglarized a Cal Fire station during the Camp Fire.

According to Cal Fire and the Butte County Fire Department, Concow residents Robert DePalma and William Erlbacher were arrested recently after the pair allegedly burglarized the station.

Robert DePalma and William Erlbacher's booking photos. (Credit: Cal Fire)

Exactly where the burglary happened has not been disclosed.

DePalma and Erlbacher are facing five felony charges from vehicle theft to looting during an emergency.

Both men are being held on $250,000 bail each, authorities say.

Comments
  1. Salazar Ed says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:06 am

    these damn 2 burglars should be shot for what and when they did this.

