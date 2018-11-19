SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The annual Dine Downtown event in Sacramento will run January 11-21, 2019.
The 14th annual event includes more than 30 participating restaurants, each offering a 3-course prix fixe meal for $35. The restaurants haven’t posted menus yet but are expected to in December.
One dollar from every meal will go to social services and food literacy programs in Sacramento.
Since Dine Downtown started in 2005, restaurants have generated $5 million in sales and served more than 11,000 meals.
2019 Participating Restaurants
The Firehouse Restaurant
Rio City Café
Frank Fat’s
Dawson’s Steakhouse
Joe’s Crab Shack
Fat City Bar & Café
Biba Restaurant
Foundation Restaurant & Bar
The Melting Pot
Empress Tavern
Skool Japanese Gastropub
Iron Horse Tavern
Cafeteria 15L
Firestone Public House
The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
Camden Spit & Larder
Tiger
Mayahuel Tequila Museo
La Cosecha
The Diplomat Steakhouse
Ella Dining Room & Bar
Tower Bridge Bistro
Il Fornaio Sacramento
Brasserie Capitale
Aioli Bodega Española
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Kasbah Lounge
Tapa the World