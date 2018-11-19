BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — One teen who survived the deadly Camp Fire is doing her best to say ‘thank you’ to the firefighters through a heartfelt letter.

16-year-old Halley Johnson put pen to paper after escaping the flames as they closed in on Paradise High School. She was eating dinner at Logan’s Roadhouse when she walked over to a group of firefighters getting a much-needed meal.

“I walked up to him and I said ‘hi’ and I didn’t know what to say. I just kind of had the papers in my hand and he took them,” Johnson said.

With her gratitude poured out in pencil, she explained how their courageous work saved her family and friends and reminded her that good people still exist.

“They save the people, they save some houses and they’re feeling down because they didn’t save the town,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s family is now staying in a temporary apartment and she hopes her small gesture inspires more acts of kindness.

“Try to make each other’s day… because is you don’t, then I don’t know how we can be strong without each other,” Johnson said.

Johnson is also a gifted artist and gave the firefighters a picture of the singer P!nk who she was drawing at the restaurant that night.

She also said her experience with the Camp Fire has inspired her to become a first responder.