SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Buddy Hield made three consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter and scored 25 points, Marvin Bagley III had his first career double-double and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-113 on Monday night to spoil Russell Westbrook’s return.

Iman Shumpert scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points and the Kings beat the Thunder for the second time this season. Bagley had 15 points and 13 rebounds, while De’Aaron Fox had 13 assists.

Westbrook had 20 points and 13 assists in his first game back in Billy Donovan’s lineup since Nov. 5. The seven-time All-Star had missed five games with a left ankle sprain, then left the team Saturday to welcome the birth of twin daughters that same night. He flew to Sacramento and rejoined the Thunder on Monday morning.

The Kings blew a 19-point lead and were up 98-96 when Hield went on a tear from the perimeter. His first 3 extended the lead to 101-96. After Jerami Grant’s floater for the Thunder, Hield made back-to-back shots beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City cut the gap to 115-113 on Paul George’s fourth 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds remaining. Fox then made a pair of free throws to seal it for Sacramento.

Paul George added 27 points and nine rebounds. Steven Adams had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which had been an NBA-best 10-1 over its previous 11 games.

Things got chippy early in the third quarter after Willie Cauley-Stein was fouled hard from behind by Westbrook while going for a layup. As he was going out of bounds Cauley-Stein appeared to shove Westbrook, who stumbled back before going after the Kings’ 7-foot center. Adams intervened and grabbed Cauley-Stein, who then shoved Adams while the two were underneath the basket.

Cauley-Stein and Adams were called for offsetting technical fouls.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Terrance Ferguson missed his second straight game for personal reasons. No timetable has been given for his return. . Nerlens Noel sat out with an illness.

Kings: Sacramento was held to a season-low 15 points in the third quarter. The previous low was 17 against Miami on Oct. 29. The Kings had 10 assists on 15 buckets in the first quarter. Shumpert had 26 points in the Kings’ 131-120 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma on Oct. 21. Kosta Koufos sat out a fourth consecutive game with right calf soreness.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Play at Golden State on Wednesday.

Kings: Play at Utah on Wednesday.

