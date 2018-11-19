MODESTO (CBS13) – A man and woman are facing charges after their three-year-old child was hurt in an apparent accidental shooting over the weekend.

The incident happened a little after 11 p.m. Sunday. Modesto police say they got a report about a child who was hurt in a shooting along the 1900 block of Chelsea Avenue.

Initially, officers were told that the child, a three-year-old girl, was hurt in a drive-by shooting.

Officers intercepted the girl and her parents while they were on the way to the hospital. Medics put the girl in an ambulance and took her the rest of the way. She was later flown to a hospital in Madera.

After some questioning, officers say they noted many inconsistencies in the mother and father’s stories about how the girl was hurt.

Investigators don’t believe the three-year-old was hurt in a drive-by. Instead, it appears the girl had picked up a gun and somehow accidentally fired it – injuring her foot, police say.

The girl’s father, 23-year-old Mitchell Digiore, was eventually arrested. The girl’s mother, 25-year-old Brittany Powell, was allowed to accompany her daughter to the hospital in Madera. She is also facing several charges, however, including criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.

Police say the girl’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.