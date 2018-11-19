3 Music Events To Watch Out For In Sacramento In The Coming WeekSacramento will soon see performances by Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Stirling, and more.

Meet A Teatender At Midtown's New Tea Bar & Fusion CafeCraving hot or iced tea and healthy Asian-inflected food options? You're in luck: Chico-based Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe has opened its third location ever in Midtown, inside the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts (the new home of the B Street Theatre) at 2700 Capitol Ave.

Break Out Of A Rut At One Of Elk Grove's Top 5 Breakfast SpotsSpice up your morning routine with one of these best-loved Elk Grove breakfast stops.

Celebrate World Vegetarian Day At One Of Sacramento's Top Establishments For Veggie DelightsEvery year, World Vegetarian Day is globally observed on October 1. The day of celebration was established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

What's The Cheapest Apartment Available In Midtown Sacramento Right Now?According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the heart of Midtown are hovering around $1,295, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Sacramento as a whole. That extra cost reflects a desirable neighborhood in convenient proximity to both jobs and nightlife.

Pig Out Or Go Lean With Valley Hi/North Laguna's 3 Newest Businesses To Open