SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While the Sacramento Kings are off to one of their best starts in years, 8-8 as of Monday afternoon, there appears to be some dysfunction in the organization, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.
The report alleges that head coach Dave Joerger’s handling of No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III could lead to his dismissal.
A source said to Yahoo Sports that while the Kings’ front office sees this year as a development year, they expected to see young players including Bagley, guard De’Aaron Fox, and forwards Harry Giles and Skal Labissiere on the court more.
Instead, Joerger has favored veteran players over working on the younger player’s game.
According to CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney, Bagley has not started a game this season and it 10th among rookies for playing time, averaging 22 minutes a night.
Kings General Manager Vlade Divac released a statement Saturday disputing the report stating, “Dave has our full support and confidence. We continue to work together to develop our young core and compete.”
The Kings will play the Thunder at 7 p.m. Monday night.