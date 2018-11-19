CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Hood, Stockton CHP
Flashing Police Light

HOOD (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night near 4th Street and Hood Franklin Road in Hood.

Officials said the investigation started when a CHP Stockton unit made a vehicle stop around 10 p.m. Monday and came across evidence of a shooting.

After talking with the occupants, officers said they found that a shooting had occurred at a home in Hood.

The cause of this shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s