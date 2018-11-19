Santa Claus on his sledge with a bag full of Christmas gifts

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thanksgiving is not quite here yet, but many are already planning for the arrival of old St. Nick in the capital city.

The Downtown Commons announced that Santa Claus will be arriving at the DOCO Plaza Thursday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. He will arrive in an SUV instead of a sleigh, entering the plaza from the 5th and J Street entrance.

The DOCO Plaza will be decked out in holiday decor and visitors will be able to enjoy hot cocoa, arts and crafts, face painting, holiday cookie decorating, and discounted pictures with Santa on the 29th. Pictures will be 50 percent off on that day.

Santa will be at the DOCO Plaza through Dec. 24 during the following hours:

– Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be three days of special photo opportunities with Santa Claus. On Dec. 1 and 8 from 6-8 p.m., pets can take a picture with St. Nick for Santa Paws Pet Photos.

And on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., the plaza will be adapted for Soothing Santa activities geared for children within all spectrum of special needs. DOCO said distractions such as fountains, lights, and music will be muted to create a welcoming environment for all.

More information about pictures with Santa is available at the DOCO website.