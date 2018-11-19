(CBS Local)— “No Shave November” may soon be coming to an end, but a new study argues that facial hair should be a year-round look.

Women find men with facial hair more attractive than clean-shaven men, a study by The Journal of Evolutionary Biology found.

The study used computer graphics to morph images of male faces, varying from clean shaven, light stubble, heavy stubble and full beards. Researchers surveyed 8,500 women of all ages.

The study found that men with “light to heavy stubble” were the most attractive to women. Full beards ranked second, with light stubble third and clean-shaven dead last.

Research also found that the women’s desire for a long-term or short-term relationship played a role in their preferences.

“Beards are judged as more attractive than clean‐shaven faces for long‐term relationships,” the study says.

However, facial hair played no role in enhancing short-term attractiveness.