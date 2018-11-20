CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Butte County, Butte County Sheriff's Office, Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Butte County District Attorney’s Office released dashcam footage from last week’s deadly officer-involved shooting in the Camp Fire Evacuation Area.

ois still 1 standing by car Butte County DA Releases Dash Camera Footage From Officer Involved Shooting

(source: Butte County District Attorney’s Office)

RELATED: Wanted Double Homicide Suspect Shot, Killed By Deputies In Camp Fire Evacuation Zone; Sheriff K9 Killed

The nearly two-minute long video shows officers behind a silver sedan and the suspect, who was a parolee wanted for a double homicide, refusing to comply with orders to show his hands.

ois still 2 raising arm Butte County DA Releases Dash Camera Footage From Officer Involved Shooting

(source: Butte County District Attorney’s Office)

Near the end of the video, the suspect opens the door and stands up with his back to the sheriff’s deputies. He then turns and points at them, and deputies open fire.

ois still 3 pointing gun Butte County DA Releases Dash Camera Footage From Officer Involved Shooting

(source: Butte County District Attorney’s Office)

The suspect was killed in the gunfire along with his dog and a K9 officer who attacked the man.

RELATED: Deputies, Officers Mourn Sutter Co. Sheriff K9 ‘Bandit’ Killed In The Line Of Duty

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. It is known that he was 48-years-old from Berry Creek.

The suspect has a criminal past and was sentenced in 2016 to serve over 7 years in prison for a crime he committed in 2014 but was paroled in May 2018.

In July of 2018, the suspect went missing and was considered a parolee at large. Officials were unable to find him until last Thursday when the shooting incident occurred.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s