BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Butte County District Attorney’s Office released dashcam footage from last week’s deadly officer-involved shooting in the Camp Fire Evacuation Area.

The nearly two-minute long video shows officers behind a silver sedan and the suspect, who was a parolee wanted for a double homicide, refusing to comply with orders to show his hands.

Near the end of the video, the suspect opens the door and stands up with his back to the sheriff’s deputies. He then turns and points at them, and deputies open fire.

The suspect was killed in the gunfire along with his dog and a K9 officer who attacked the man.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. It is known that he was 48-years-old from Berry Creek.

The suspect has a criminal past and was sentenced in 2016 to serve over 7 years in prison for a crime he committed in 2014 but was paroled in May 2018.

In July of 2018, the suspect went missing and was considered a parolee at large. Officials were unable to find him until last Thursday when the shooting incident occurred.