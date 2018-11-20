SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rain is on the way and it’s just in time for one of the busiest travel days in the country.

“It hasn’t rained in a while so there’s going to be lots of oil on the road,” said CHP Officer Christopher Michaels.

We can expect traffic on I-80 to get backed-up but we don’t always get the rain. CBS13 asked Officer Michaels for tips on staying safe on the wet roads.

“Keep looking where you want to go,” he advised.

He says ash, dirt, and other particles could make things out there even slicker.

Remember this: if you start to slide, steer into the direction of the spin. And don’t forget to counterturn the other way once you start to straighten out.

“Even though we’re sliding, and I’m doing multiple slides, it’s still for the most part very controlled and smooth,” Officer Michaels said as he drove on a closed course the CHP Academy.

What’s the truth on brakes? Officer Michaels says it depends. If you have the space to steer out of the spin, do it. But if the scenario calls for an immediate brake, protect yourself and do what you have to do.

Officer Michaels also advised drivers to check the tread on their tires, give themselves enough driving distance from other cars, and take their time on the wet roads.

“Slow down, drive to arrive,” he said. “Make sure that we actually get somewhere!”