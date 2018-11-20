SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found shot dead in the small community of Hood Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says, a little before 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home along 4th Street and Hood-Franklin Road to do a welfare check.

Apparently, California Highway Patrol had tried to pull over a car for speeding a little earlier, starting a high-speed chase. Eventually, spike strips were used to stop the car and the driver – 33-year-old Tony Rasi – was arrested.

Deputies say an investigation revealed Rasi to be a possible suspect in a homicide in Hood.

That’s when deputies showed up at the home to do the check. A 56-year-old man who had been shot was soon found inside the Hood home; he was soon pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the shooting is related to some sort of domestic issue. There are no outstanding suspects, detectives say.

Rasi has been arrested. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and child endangerment.