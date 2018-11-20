PARADISE (CBS13) — As much of Northern California prepares for the first big rainfall of the season, crews working in Paradise and Butte County are taking extra precautions.

The Camp Fire has burned 152,250 acres and is now 75 percent contained. That means there are vast areas that have been burnt and are more susceptible to flooding and mudslides when the rain comes.

California Conservation Corpsmembers were in Paradise Tuesday preparing for the precipitation. Corpsmembers dug trenches and laid down hay waddles in an effort to prevent or slow down flooding in burn areas.