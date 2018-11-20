STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are asking for the public’s help to locate an elderly Stockton man who could be at-risk.

Eighty-one-year-old Macario Enciso was last seen leaving his North Stockton home on foot around 1:40 a.m. Monday. He has a medical condition that could make him disoriented and confused, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He may be wearing a black baseball cap with a Cost Rico logo, gray sweater, long-sleeved khaki shirt, gray or brown slacks and brown sandals, police say.

If you see Enciso, you’re asked to call the Stockton Police Department.