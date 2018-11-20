DAVIS, Calif. (AP/CBS13) – UC Davis got the better of Sacramento State on the gridiron in the Causeway Classic over the weekend, but the Hornets took their shot at revenge on the hardwood Tuesday.
Marcus Graves’ layup with 11 seconds to go gave Sacramento State a 58-55 win over UC Davis on Tuesday night in the 117th meeting between the schools.
Siler Schneider made back-to-back 3 pointers, the last one with 4:50 left, and then the Aggies missed their last six shots as Sacramento State (2-0) went on a 9-0 run. Osi Nwachukwu’s tip-in brought the Hornets within 55-54 with 2:01 left before Graves’ layup. Schneider missed a jump shot with seven seconds left.
Graves, Joshua Patton and Ethan Esposito scored 11 points apiece for Sacramento State, which was 22-of-57 shooting while UC Davis (1-5) was 22 of 59.
Schneider paced the Aggies with 15 points and TJ Shorts II scored 11.
Sacramento State leads the series, 67-50, which dates to the 1948-49 season, the first year the Hornets began playing basketball.
The Hornets’ 2-0 start is their second in the last five years. The 2015-16 team started 4-0.
Sacramento State plays again Saturday against Cal State Fullerton at the nest while the Aggies are hitting the road to play a top-tier team, Indiana, on Friday.
