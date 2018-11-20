CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Folsom, PETA

FOLSOM (CBS13) – A popular aquarium with locations nationwide is opening in Folsom, but not without controversy.

Seaquest is opening at the Palladio, but local activists are expected to be on scene protesting the aquarium chain’s practices.

Supporters of the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have organized the protest. Protesters are expected to be carrying signs like “Seaquest Exploits Animals” and “Folsom Already Has A Prison.”

Hundreds of animals allegedly died in Seaquest aquariums in Las Vegas and Portland, prompting the protests.

