(CBS News) – Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke blamed “environmental radicals” for the deadly wildfires in California, saying after he toured the damage from the Camp Fire that environmentalists stop forest management practices that could have prevented the fires.

“I will lay this on the foot of those environmental radicals that have prevented us from managing the forests for years. And you know what? This is on them,” Zinke said on Brietbart News Sunday. But he also said “it’s not the time for finger-pointing” on the causes of the fires.

The Camp Fire in Northern California has killed at least 77 people — the deadliest in California history — while the Woolsey Fire in Southern California claimed three lives. The direct cause remains under investigation, but the utility company Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has reported transmission and equipment problems near the suspected starting points of the Camp Fire.

