A New American bar with dim sum-style service is the latest arrival to the Downtown Commons rejuvenation, at 722 K Street. Called Tiger, it’s the project of the team behind Red Rabbit and is helmed by chef Eric Sarmento.
The spot offers its small, shareable plates as well as its wine, beer and craft cocktails on carts that make their way around the mostly-subterranean dining room. Each drink is mixed and served tableside, according to the Sacramento Bee.
The small bites include bulgogi sliders, pickled deviled eggs and shrimp salad; diners can also order larger plates including a bone-in ribeye and a whole grilled bass with fennel and almond. (See the full menu here.) The bar also hosts private events.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, so far Tiger is burning bright.
“Most of the space is sunken below street level, flanked above by a horseshoe balcony and videos projected on the wall above. The effect is really cool, you feel like you’re in a hip urban speakeasy,” wrote Jeff A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 10.
“The food was delicious. Definitely recommend the the sliders, shrimp salad and farro with salsa verde,” Yelper Tyler S. added. “Service was fast, carts coming out almost constantly. The beer selection was on point and the cocktails were stiff and well mixed.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tiger is open from 3 p.m.–2 a.m. daily.