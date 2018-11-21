CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Camp Fire

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Arnold Schwarzenegger is lifting the spirits of firefighters and Camp Fire victims.

The former California governor made an unannounced visit to Chico Wednesday morning.

As captured by firefighters with the Stockton Fire Department, Schwarzenegger served breakfast to first responders and took the time to take some photos with the weary crews.

Schwarzenegger is among several prominent public figures to make a visit to Camp Fire relief efforts. Celebrity food TV personality Guy Fieri also served up meals to crews.

