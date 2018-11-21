SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The morning and evening commutes in Sacramento can be a long, frustrating experience for the thousands of drivers who sit stuck in traffic day after day.

Viewer Peter Hays filled out a form on cbs13.com/askus and wanted to know:

“I-80 is frequently a parking lot, going both east and west. I-5 going across the Sacramento River is backed up mornings and evenings. When will Caltrans build more bridges over the Sacramento and American Rivers.”

We took Peter’s question to the California Department of Transportation and got this response:

“There are no plans for new bridges being built except for the I Street bridge project and that’s by the cities of West Sacramento and Sacramento. Other bridges in the area that fall under Caltrans responsibilities are checked annually to make sure that they are all structurally sound. There may plans to widen some of these bridges in the future, but nothing has been confirmed or funded at this point.”

The replacement for the I Street bridge will be built between the Sacramento Railways and a planned development in West Sacramento near C Street. The project is estimated to cost $172 million, 88 percent of the funding will come from the federal government. San Francisco-based architecture firm, T. Y. Lin International has been selected to design and build the new bridge. Construction is expected to be completed in 2022.

