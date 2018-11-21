CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
PARADISE (AP) – Rain in the forecast starting Wednesday could aid crews fighting Northern California’s deadly wildfire while raising the risk of debris flows and complicating efforts to recover remains.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch Wednesday for the decimated town of Paradise and nearby communities.

As of Wednesday morning, the Camp Fire has burned 153,336 acres and destroyed around 13,000 homes and is 80 percent contained.

Teams continue sifting through ash and debris as they search for bodies.

With the death toll at 81 in the state’s most destructive wildfire, there are still nearly 870 people still unaccounted for.

