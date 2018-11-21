SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the California State Capitol will happen Thursday, December 6.

A 7-year-old from Valencia will help Governor Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown light the 65-foot-tall white fur. The tree comes from the Latour Demonstration State Forest near Redding and will be decorated with more than 900 hand-crafted ornaments made by children and adults with developmental disabilities. All of the crafters get services and support from the state’s developmental centers and 21 nonprofit regional centers. In addition to the ornaments, 10,000 ultra-low wattage LED lights will make the tree sparkle.

The child chosen to help light the tree is Kiran Dong, a second grader who likes to swim, rock climb, ride horses, and play soccer. Dong was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome and receives services from the North Los Angeles County Regional Center.

The California National Guard DET 1, 40th Infantry Division Band, Brass Quartet, the Governor’s Own, along with students from the Oakland Military Institute and the Oakland School for the Arts, the Harley White Jr. Trio, and St. Paul’s Baptist Church Choir.

The Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 5pm on December 6. It is open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Sacramento Food Bank.