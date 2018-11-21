DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — It’s the first snow of the season and it comes as many are traveling for the holidays. Some people saw the snow as a good reason to head outside.

“I’m really excited because I love skiing,” said Camea.

She and her mom Alpa headed to Boreal Mountain Resort to do some “much-needed skiing.”

“This is going to be the first snow of the season, right? So we’re really looking forward to it and getting some skiing,” they said.

For those who couldn’t wait for the flurries to fall, the man-made snow did the trick, but folks at Boreal are eager for fresh snow.

“To have a white Thanksgiving up here will be truly amazing,” said Tucker Norred of Boreal Mountain Resort.

With people in town for holidays, their plan is to open as much terrain as possible.

“As the snow rolls in, we’ll continue to open more terrain more lifts and throw more terrain park features out on the hill,” he said.

Meanwhile, Caltrans crews were busy preparing their plows for the snow as many travelers continue to hit the roads for holiday travel.

“I’m ready. Like I said, I left early so I’m just going to head down the hill and that’s that,” said Molly.

She told CBS13 she knew the winter-like weather was coming and prepared for it. Others weren’t expecting a snowy commute.

“We thought it might snow in Utah but we didn’t think it was going to show up here since it’s been so dry at home in California,” Karen said.

She’s heading to Boreal and said she had to buy some chains for peace of mind.

Back at Boreal, Camea is counting all the things she loves about a snowy day.

“My favorite part about snow is having snowball fights,” she said.

For those who do want to hit the slopes, Boreal says they have some great deals and are open until 9 p.m.