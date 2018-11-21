KINGVALE (CBS13) — Wednesday night’s Sierra snowfall quickly blanketed the roadways, forcing families crossing the summit to pull over and chain up.

Craig Deppe and his family were driving over Interstate 80 from Berkeley to Truckee for the holiday weekend.

“I just wanna get these chains on,” Deppe said. “We have a 4-wheel-drive, but it’s a little light car, kind of slippery. It’s a little nerve-racking in the mountains.”

Not all the holiday travelers were heading over the mountain. For some, the destination was the mountain. And night skiing at Boreal. Benji Hall came to burn off a few calories by skiing at Boreal, before packing them back on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s good for the soul,” Hall said. “Exercise gets my heart moving a little bit I guess.”

This is the first snow event here since March, forcing CalTrans to break out the snow plows for the first time in a long time.

Greg DeAlba runs the Kingvale CalTrans maintenance yard.

“We’ve been spending the summer preparing for it again and it toyed with us all day long.” DeAlba said, “As you can see it [the snow] has finally come.”

The CHP reported a few spinouts and single vehicle crashes. No one was reported seriously hurt.