CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Galt

GALT (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man and a woman after a kick-in burglary at a Galt home on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Singletree Court and Lincoln Way.

Galt police say two suspects kicked in the door to a home in the area a little before 5:30 p.m. Several items were taken from the home before the suspects ran off.

Claudia Gonzalez and Joshua Hunwardsen's booking photos. (Credit: Galt Police Department)

Claudia Gonzalez and Joshua Hunwardsen’s booking photos. (Credit: Galt Police Department)

Officers were able to identify two Galt residents as the suspects: 36-year-old Claudia Gonzalez and 26-year-old Joshua Hunwardsen.

The pair were soon found in the parking lot of the Galt Save Mart and arrested.

Gonzalez and Hunwardsen are now facing charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both have been booked into Sacramento County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s