GALT (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man and a woman after a kick-in burglary at a Galt home on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Singletree Court and Lincoln Way.

Galt police say two suspects kicked in the door to a home in the area a little before 5:30 p.m. Several items were taken from the home before the suspects ran off.

Officers were able to identify two Galt residents as the suspects: 36-year-old Claudia Gonzalez and 26-year-old Joshua Hunwardsen.

The pair were soon found in the parking lot of the Galt Save Mart and arrested.

Gonzalez and Hunwardsen are now facing charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both have been booked into Sacramento County Jail.