SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said a victim died Wednesday, succumbing to his injuries four days after he was shot in the 5000 block of Bassett Way.

The incident happened on Saturday when officers were called to Bassett Way just before 5 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They found the male victims with a gunshot wound on the scene and performed life-saving measures until the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police said that due to the severity of the injuries of the victim, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators took over the investigation Saturday.

Detectives learned that the victim succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. His identity has not yet been released.

Officials said this shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident. Detectives are asking for the community’s help in providing any information regarding the shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.