CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:black friday, Shopping

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All area malls have special hours for Black Friday, November 23, and most plan to open Thanksgiving evening in order to satisfy the needs of shoppers looking for a deal.

Open Thanksgiving:

  • Arden Fair (Sacramento)- 6pm-12am
  • Roseville Galleria- 6pm-11:59pm
  • Weberstown (Stockton)- 6pm-1am
  • Sherwood Mall (Stockton)- 6pm-12am
  • Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6pm-12am
  • Vacaville Outlets- 6pm-Friday 10pm
  • Folsom Premium Outlets- 6pm-2am

Open Black Friday:

  • Arden Fair- 6am-10pm
  • Roseville Galleria- 6am-10pm
  • Weberstown (Stockton)- 6am-9pm
  • Sherwood Mall (Stockton)- 8am-9pm
  • Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6am-10pm
  • Yuba Sutter Mall- 9am-9pm
  • Vacaville Outlets- Thursday 6pm-Friday 10pm
  • Folsom Premium Outlets- 6am-10pm

As for other stores:

black friday hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday Shopping Hours

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s