AUBURN (CBS13) — A local veteran is honored by her community and celebrated a major birthday.

“Life is a variety of spice, I think if you have a variety you will live longer,” said Trude Canet.

Canet was crowned and sashed for her 100th birthday at a surprise celebration lunch, but if you ask her, she’ll laugh and say it’s just another day.

“It’s Wednesday,” she winked.

In the past 10 decades, Trude has seen it all and more than most.

“I feel very blessed, very very blessed,” she said.

A WWII Veteran in the United States Navy, Trude served as a second class petty officer.

“I was a gopher, I went wherever they needed me to be,” she added.

When the war was over, she thought so were her years of service, but was she called back to duty.

“I forgot to get my discharge,” she laughed.

After serving during the Korean War, Trude settled down in Auburn, raising a daughter who would follow in her footsteps.

“I joined the Navy the same way she did,” said her daughter, Judy Canet. “My mother has definitely affected the choices that I made in my life and I am glad that she did. I would say she’s definitely my hero.”

A hero in the service, Trude is also a hero in her community through Shriners and the Auburn Garden Club. And now, she is celebrated for hitting a major milestone 100 years.

“Do what you like, don’t pay any attention to anybody. Do what you want and be yourself,” she said.

While Trude says her decades of service were just part of her civic duty, we know it’s much more than that.

“She was committed to serve and did,” Judy said. “She’s a pretty amazing lady, she really is.”

“Happy birthday dear Trude,” the crowd sang, “Happy birthday to you and many more!”