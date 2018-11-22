SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was early and cold out, but it was Thanksgiving morning and Kendrick Brown really wanted to be out feeding Sacramento’s hungry and homeless.

“Because helping people is doing the right thing,” Kendrick said.

He’s 7, by the way, so his parents and sister came with. But handing out McDonald’s burgers was Kendrick’s idea.

“Trying to teach him that, there are people out here doing better than us so we try to go and help out,” said Demetrius Williams.

And there was plenty of positive influence all around.

One family handed out goodies through their car windows.

“I started bringing her when she was three and we’ve been doing it ever since,” said Jamie Figueroa.

And down the street, hundreds lined up for hot meals. The volunteers serving them say the devastation from the Camp Fire is motivating more generous giving.

“There has been an increase in donations,” said Jaskarn Johal with Seva Selfless Service.

But back on B Street, Kendrick just wanted to do his part.

“To help people,” he said.