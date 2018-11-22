CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea recorded a special Thanksgiving message Thursday, telling people “we’re in this together: Butte County Strong.”

In the 90-second video, he told his Facebook followers he knows people are concerned about not getting enough notice to get back into the evacuation areas once they’re opened. Sheriff Honea assures those evacuated that his office is working on making sure people have enough notice and that there is enough security in place to protect those areas from those trying to get in and take advantage of residents.

He also addressed people’s need to get into the evacuation area with their insurance adjusters, saying “I’m hoping that in the very near future to have an interactive map for the community to look at, so they can get the information they need and hopefully alleviate some of those concerns.”

Sheriff Honea also thanked the 820 people in the field continuing the search efforts, noting that those working since the Camp Fire began two weeks ago haven’t taken a day off.

“This has been a tough situation for all of us and I want you to know that we at the Butte County Sheriff’s office, along with our other public safety partners, are committed to helping our community move forward,” Sheriff Honea said.

