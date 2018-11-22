PARADISE (AP) – Authorities say there has been one more fatality in the Camp Fire, bringing the death toll from it to 84.

They also say the fire is 95 percent contained. The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says more than 560 names remain on the missing list.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

Fire officials say rain is helping the fight against the deadliest blaze in California in the past century.

The first storm has moved on and another is expected later Thursday, raising concerns about mudslides and other problems.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.