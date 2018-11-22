OROVILLE (CBS13) – A woman is facing DUI charges after crashing her car with her three children inside near Oroville late Wednesday night.

California Highway Patrol’s Oroville division said 25-year-old Modesto resident Ziauna Bloyer was heading north on Highway 70 when, north of Garden Drive, she lost control of her car and crashed into the median wall. The crash caused the car to flip over and land on its roof.

Menlo Park firefighters, who were helping with the Camp Fire, were first on scene.

A total of five people were in the car at the time of the crash: Bloyer; three children ages 1, 4 and 7; and the childrens’ father. All were taken to the hospital.

Two of the children inside the car were not wearing seatbelts or weren’t properly restrained, CHP investigators say.

Investigators believe Bloyer lost control due to her state of intoxication. She was arrested and is facing charges of felony DUI causing great bodily injury and felony child endangerment.