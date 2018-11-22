STOCKTON (CBS13) – A person walking across Country Club Boulevard in Stockton was hit and killed by a driver who took off after the crash.

The crash happened at 6:16 pm Wednesday. The pedestrian had crossed the street at the crosswalk in a well lit area before being hit by a 2001 Nissan, according to CHP Stockton. Parts of the car were left at the scene and investigators were able to narrow down the make and model of the car. In addition, a witness followed the Nissan a short distance and described the car to police. That witness couldn’t get a license plate number.

Officers investigating the crash began searching the area for the possible car and driver and found the damaged Nissan parked a few blocks from the scene. The owner of the car was found inside of his home, across the street from where the Nissan was parked. Officers said they “noticed the objective symptoms of intoxication.”

Officers arrested the Nissan’s owner, 29-year-old Randy James Scott. He’s been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.