CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
    4:00 PMBest Movies of 2018
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hit And Run, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A person walking across Country Club Boulevard in Stockton was hit and killed by a driver who took off after the crash.

The crash happened at 6:16 pm Wednesday. The pedestrian had crossed the street at the crosswalk in a well lit area before being hit by a 2001 Nissan, according to CHP Stockton. Parts of the car were left at the scene and investigators were able to narrow down the make and model of the car. In addition, a witness followed the Nissan a short distance and described the car to police. That witness couldn’t get a license plate number.

Officers investigating the crash began searching the area for the possible car and driver and found the damaged Nissan parked a few blocks from the scene. The owner of the car was found inside of his home, across the street from where the Nissan was parked. Officers said they “noticed the objective symptoms of intoxication.”

Officers arrested the Nissan’s owner, 29-year-old Randy James Scott. He’s been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s