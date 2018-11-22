SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local group of kids has raised $5,000 for Camp Fire relief efforts.

The Tower of Niceness is an organization started by three Sacramento children four years ago who were inspired to connect people in the community with charities.

“They’ve stuck with it and that inspires us and keeps us going,” said father Brian Sharp, who helped come up with the Tower of Niceness idea.

The group has raised over $50,000 over the past four years – and volunteers have racked up more than 2,000 hours of volunteer time.

The kids are now working on their annual Tower Toy Drive to collect toys for kids at the children’s hospital.