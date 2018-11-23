MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police officers had a close call Thursday when stray bullets flew past them while they responded to an unrelated call.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near Riverside Avenue and San Ignacio where officers were investigating a call. Five blocks away a shooting occurred and a bullet flew past officers.

READ: Rain Delays The Opening Of Global Winter Wonderland

When the officers went to investigate the shooting, they concluded that the bullets were not aimed at the officers but that a stray bullet traveled in their direction.

The officers said people dispersed when they arrived on the scene and they were not able to locate a suspect. No one was injured in the shooting.

At this point in the investigation, there is no person or vehicle of interest. No arrests have been made.